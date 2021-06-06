LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two Coalhurst residents are facing a list of charges after the LPS Crime Suppression Team recovered two stolen vehicles and a travel trailer late last week.

Late Friday night (June 4), officers tracked down a stolen truck hauling a trailer near Eagle Road North. A man and woman inside the truck were arrested on a number of outstanding warrants from outside the city.

Lethbridge Police say another vehicle parked nearby was also stolen.

34 year old Jamie George Hart and 31 year old Crystal Dawn Szilagyi are both facing charges pertaining to forging documents. Hart is also accused of identity fraud and had been previously charged by police in Taber as well as RCMP in relation to the two stolen vehicles.

As of the weekend, both remained in jail awaiting a release hearing.