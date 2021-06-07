LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some extra special recognition for Janice Varzari.

The former University of Lethbridge Chancellor has been a steadfast ambassador for the U of L in several capacities for more than 30 years.

She will receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws as part of the University’s spring convocation this month.

Current U of L Chancellor, Charles Weaselhead says you couldn’t find anyone more committed to advancing the goals of the University of Lethbridge than Janice Varzari.

“When I followed Janice as chancellor, I understood how difficult it would be to fill the role and also benefitted greatly from the wonderful work she had done. We’re very pleased to present her with an honorary degree for her longstanding commitment to the University and its students,” said Weaselhead.

She was also the first U of L alumnus to ever be appointed Chancellor. Varzari will be honoured at the Chancellor’s Reception on June 10th.