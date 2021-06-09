LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’re being invited to a virtual town hall meeting next week with the Lethbridge Police Service.

The event will feature LPS Chief Shahin Medizadeh and Rob vanSponson, the Chair of the Lethbridge Police Commission.

The Chief is expected to share information with residents on crime trends in the city, actions and initiatives being taken to reduce crime, and the role everyone can play in helping make Lethbridge a safer community.

The town hall will also provide opportunities for those impacted to engage with LPS in a collaborative way, with a question and answer session at the end.

In order to pose questions during the presentation, through the chat feature, the YouTube Live platform requires log-in prior to the start of the event.

The virtual town hall is set for next Tuesday, June 15th from 7:00 to 830 pm. You can find a link to that meeting here: LPS Virtual Town Hall