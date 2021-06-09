LETHBRIDGE, AB – The mayoral race in Lethbridge is heating up.

Councillor Blaine Hyggen’s public Facebook page briefly changed names Wednesday to “Blaine Hyggen – For Mayor 2021.”

Within the hour though, the page was taken down.

He tells our newsroom he’ll be making a public announcement Thursday morning about his intentions.

While Hyggen’s name has yet to appear on the official list of candidates who have filed nomination papers, he would be the fifth person to declare a mayoral candidacy ahead of this fall’s election.

Others in the running include Sheldon Day Chief, Gary Klassen, Stephen Mogdan and Bradley Whalen.

After two terms, Mayor Chris Spearman is not seeing re-election.