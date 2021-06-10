COALDALE, AB – There are no suspects wanted in connection to the deaths of two people in Coaldale.

Last Friday June 4, RCMP issued a statement saying they found the bodies of a man and a woman in a state of decomposition during a welfare check at a home.

Autopsies show the death of the 63 year old man was non-criminal but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner could not determine the manner of death for the 90 year old woman.

RCMP were called to check the home after neighbours reported they hadn’t seen any activity in a significant amount of time.