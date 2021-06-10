EDMONTON, AB – If you were vaccinated for COVID-19 in April, you’re now free to book your second shot.

The second-dose rollout has been bumped up by a few days as announced Thursday afternoon by Premier Jason Kenney.

“We said those vaccinated in the month of April would be able to book their next shot starting on June 14 and that those vaccinated in May could do that on the 28th. But we also said that if incoming supply of vaccines allowed it, we’d open up more second dose bookings faster.” – Premier Jason Kenney

If you got a first-dose in May, you’ll be eligible to book a second dose on June 28th though the province says that timeline could also be accelerated if supply allows.

Kenney says first doses continue to be a priority as the province’s reopening plan depends on Albertans rolling up their sleeves.

He says everyone needs to do their part.