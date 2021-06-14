LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Fort McMurray man is in jail for the next 6.5 years for attempting to smuggle 31 bricks of cocaine across the Canada/United States border.

Three years ago, now-29-year old Bradley Gaudrault was stopped at the Carway border crossing where 31 kg of cocaine were uncovered in the vehicle he was driving.

At the time, it was considered to be the largest-ever narcotics seizure at that crossing.

A jury in Lethbridge Court of Queen’s Bench found him guilty back in March of importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Last week, Gaudrault was sentenced to a total of seven years behind bars, but he was given credit for just less than six months that he already served before his trial.