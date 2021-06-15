File photo. Looking north, the Oldman River flowing through Lethbridge. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s a sobering reminder of the dangers of the river.

A 42 year old woman died Monday evening after she separated from friends she’d been swimming with near Popson Park.

Witnesses say she floated away from the group and appeared to have difficulty with the current.

Her friends tried to reach her but lost sight of her a short time later. One of them climbed the bank of the nearby coulee until he had cell phone reception and called for help.

Lethbridge Fire and EMS from two stations responded and the Zodiak rescue boat was dispatched.

They were able to bring the woman to shore near the Paradise Canyon Golf course but were unable to resuscitate her.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The City is reminding you to always use extreme caution in and around the Oldman River.