LETHBRIDGE, AB – Three people were hurt after a crash on 43rd Street South Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called out just before 2:00 pm to the intersection at South Parkside Drive South after a car hit a semi truck.

One person in the car was flown to Calgary by Stars Air Ambulance and the two other occupants were treated at Chinook Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

That section of 43rd Street was closed for several hours and re-opened late Tuesday night.

Lethbridge Police continue to investigate.