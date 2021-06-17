LETHBRIDGE, AB – A number of towns in the region will have first dose COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinics over the next week.

Alberta Health Services says there will be a clinics in Taber, Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Medicine Hat, and Brooks.

Full clinic details can be found on the AHS website.

You’re being asked to bring your Alberta Health Care card if you have one, along with photo ID. You will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer when visiting the site for your immunization.

Second doses will not be given at these rural walk-ins.

Communities offering walk – in clinics in the South Zone: