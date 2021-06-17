LETHBRIDGE, AB – A big feather in the hat for one Lethbridge College student, who’s just won some national recognition.

Danny Peeters of Brooks has earned the title of the best in Canada in his age group when it comes to Heavy Vehicle Technology after a gruelling 7-and-a-half hour test of knowledge and skills back in late May.

The 21 year old earned a Skills Canada national gold medal for his work.

Peeters has completed three years of his four-year Heavy Equipment Technician Apprenticeship and already has about 7,000 hours of experience working in Brooks.

“This is an amazing accomplishment,” says Sheldon Anderson, Dean of the Centre for Trades. “It is great to see a competitor from one of the smaller institutions take top national honours competing against institutions with much larger budgets. We are so proud of Danny.”

The Heavy Vehicle Technology competition tests skills in five categories: engine systems; hydraulics; electrical and electronics; steering, braking and undercarriage; and work-place practices (focused on safety).

Peeters is believed to be just the second Skills Canada gold medalist ever from Lethbridge College.

(Files from Lethbridge College)