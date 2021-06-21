15 year old Lane Tallow. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’re being asked to keep an eye out for a missing teen.

15 year old Lane Tallow was reported missing from a Lethbridge home on Saturday, June 19.

He’s about 5’2″ tall, and 165 pounds with a medium build.

Tallow was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black writing on the sleeves and black jeans but he wasn’t wearing any shoes.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call Lethbridge Police.