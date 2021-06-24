LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge School Division is hopeful that classes can start this fall with far fewer health restrictions.

A letter sent to parents says the current plan depends on continued positive COVID-19 trends throughout the summer.

Strong precautions will still be taken at elementary schools – at least for the beginning of the year – since there isn’t a vaccine approved yet for children under 12. Large gatherings will be avoided, and students will remain in their classroom cohorts.

Kids with last names beginning with the letters A through M will head back to school on Aug. 31, and those with last names from N to Z will start the following day, Sep. 1.

Middle and high schools will be more relaxed, though, going back to regular class schedules without cohorts, since there’s been strong vaccination in the city among kids between the ages of 12 and 19.

Just like the past school year, some grades will start classes on Aug. 31, while other grades will go back on Sep. 1. Your child’s school will provide you with more specific details.

The public school division will also be taking a phased-in approach at all schools in regard to sports and other extra-curriculars, hygiene will still be enforced and mask-wearing will depend on provincial guidelines and municipal bylaws.