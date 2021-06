Grab your wristband, enjoy the ride and go easy on the corndogs! Twice a week, get in line and enjoy the Theme Park! One Hit Wonders, Girl Power, Oh! Canada and much more.

This one-hour show takes your favourite songs and groups them together while doing a deep dive on the history of the lyrics, the artists and the stories behind the songs.

Join Jordan Karst for The Theme Park, Friday’s from 7-8pm and Sunday’s from 9-10am.