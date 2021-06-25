LETHBRIDGE, AB – Federal money is coming to Lethbridge to encourage people to shop local.

Close to $140,000 in funding will help the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce expand ongoing efforts to get people to spend their money supporting businesses here in the city.

Chamber CEO Cyndi Vos says this shop local funding represents an opportunity to launch the biggest campaign it has ever had to promote and support local businesses in a real and tangible way.

The four campaigns you’ll soon be hearing about are ShopLocal, ExploreLocal, BuildLocal and InvestLocal.

ShopLocal

The ShopLocal campaign will focus helping businesses with a retail component establish a strong local presence. One major facet of the campaign will be the launch of the Chamber Market, an online store lets local retail businesses create an digital retail presence.

ExploreLocal

The ExploreLocal campaign will focus on our region’s offline experience. Showcasing our local attractions, hotels, restaurants, sports teams and more, the campaign will show the people of our community that you do not have to leave this amazing local environment to have world class experiences.

BuildLocal

The BuildLocal campaign will focus on our region’s talent. The leaders of today and leaders of tomorrow come from right here in Lethbridge. We have talented thinkers, creators, athletes and entrepreneurs.

InvestLocal

The InvestLocal campaign will showcase the strength of our region as an Agriculture Hub. Through harvesting our Local Commodities, the Chamber will highlight the many commodities of our region and shine a spotlight on locally produced products.

(With files from Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce)