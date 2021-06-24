LETHBRIDGE, AB – The ongoing debate about mask wearing in this city will soon be front and centre yet again.

Lethbridge City Council will discuss the often contentious bylaw next Tuesday, June 29th for the second time in two weeks.

A repeal bylaw will be on the table this time around which could pave the way for the mandatory face-covering bylaw to get tossed out.

Alberta will be ending almost all pandemic restrictions as of July 1st, including the province-wide mask mandate.

This proposed repeal bylaw states, which you can read in full below, that keeping the current municipal mask bylaw beyond July 1st will “cause confusion, mixed messaging, and create greater division within the community.”

The last Council vote on scrapping the mask bylaw failed in a 5-4 decision. Right now, the bylaw isn’t set to expire until the end of this year.