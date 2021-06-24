FORT MACLEOD, AB – You’re being asked to keep an eye out for a missing Fort Macleod man.

35 year old Lane Tail Feathers was last seen on Sunday at his home.

He may be in the Fort Macleod or Lethbridge areas.

RCMP say there is concern for his well-being and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Lane Tail Feathers is said to be Indigenous with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5’7″ and 170 pounds.

If you see him or know where he is, you’re asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP or local police.