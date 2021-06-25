LETHBRIDGE, AB – Extreme heat will be felt all across Alberta over the next week or so.

A prolonged, dangerous, and potentially historic heat wave will begin this weekend in Alberta and will last through next week. Afternoon high temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius on Friday will climb to the mid 30’s by Sunday, and could approach 40 degrees Celsius in some regions early next week.

Little to no reprieve from the heat is expected, as overnight lows will remain between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius.

The duration and magnitude of this heat event will lead to increased risk of heat related illness.

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.