LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge Police are looking for a missing man.

LPS say 47 year old Aaron Symonds was last seen at a Lethbridge home on Saturday, June 26th.

He’s described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with a muscular build and tattoos on both his arms and hands.

He was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, a white cowboy hat, blue wrangler jeans, and he had a scruffy beard at the time.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Aaron Symonds, please call the Lethbridge Police Service.