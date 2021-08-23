COVID vaccinations will be required to attend Calgary Flames, Hitmen, Stampeders games

CALGARY, AB – Calgary sports fans, hoping to take in Flames, Hitmen or Stampeders games in person, will have to be fully vaccinated starting next month.

The Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation announced its COVID-19 vaccination policy Monday.

It requires all fans who are eligible as well as event staff and employees to be fully vaccinated before attending live events at the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium.

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, CSEC believes this policy to be essential in delivering a safe environment for our fans and staff as well as an important measure to help our communities and businesses to continue reopening safely. We will monitor the situation and communicate required updates to ensure a safe environment for everyone visiting our facilities.”

The CSEC says it’s targeting Sept. 15 as the implementation date, adding more details will be released in the coming weeks.