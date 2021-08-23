- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

COVID vaccinations will be required to attend Calgary Flames, Hitmen, Stampeders games

By Tina Karst
0
1088
Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Photo credit to the Calgary Flames.
- Advertisement -

CALGARY, AB – Calgary sports fans, hoping to take in Flames, Hitmen or Stampeders games in person, will have to be fully vaccinated starting next month.

The Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation announced its COVID-19 vaccination policy Monday.

It requires all fans who are eligible as well as event staff and employees to be fully vaccinated before attending live events at the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium.

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, CSEC believes this policy to be essential in delivering a safe environment for our fans and staff as well as an important measure to help our communities and businesses to continue reopening safely. We will monitor the situation and communicate required updates to ensure a safe environment for everyone visiting our facilities.”

The CSEC says it’s targeting Sept. 15 as the implementation date, adding more details will be released in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCouncillor Rob Miyashiro to seek nomination as Lethbridge East NDP candidate
Next articleLethbridge entrepreneurs invited to compete in “Dragon’s Den” style competition
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

New information sought in historical missing person case from Siksika Nation

Tina Karst -
GLEICHEN, AB - Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of a Siksika woman being reported as missing. 21 year old Desiree Oldwoman was last seen around...

Pincher Creek man wins $34.1 million in lottery

Patrick Siedlecki -
PINCHER CREEK, AB - Glen Schmidt says his wife nearly fell over when she checked their LOTTO MAX ticket earlier this month. The Pincher Creek...

New Alberta proof of vaccination card coming, but it’s not a “vaccine passport”

Patrick Siedlecki -
CALGARY, AB - A new card to be released next month will help Albertans show proof of their vaccination status. However, it’s not considered a...

Get ready for more sticker shock at the gas pump

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - As if we're not already paying a lot at the pumps, don't be shocked if you head out to fill up...

UPDATE: Positive COVID case temporarily shuts down Taber Aquafun Centre

Tina Karst -
TABER, AB - Taber's Aquafun Centre is reopening earlier than expected after it had to shut down following a positive employee COVID test. The Town...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win