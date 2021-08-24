Blue-green algae bloom advisory for Milk River Reservoir

MILK RIVER, AB – You’re asked to stay away from water around parts of the Milk River Reservoir after a blue-green algae bloom was discovered.

Alberta Health Services says this advisory also impacts Ridge Park Beach in the County of Warner.

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring, and often becomes visible when weather conditions are calm. It can look like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, with A blue-green or greenish-brown colour.

If you come into contact with visible blue-green algae or ingest water, you could experience things like skin irritation, rash, a sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, and nausea.

Health officials say exposure to the blue-green algae may be fatal to pets.

Areas of the Milk River Ridge Reservoir where the blue-green algae bloom is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes, even while this advisory is in place.

Take the following precautions: