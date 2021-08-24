- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
Blue-green algae bloom advisory for Milk River Reservoir

By Patrick Siedlecki
File Photo. Blue Green Algae. Photo Courtesy of the Government of Alberta.
MILK RIVER, AB – You’re asked to stay away from water around parts of the Milk River Reservoir after a blue-green algae bloom was discovered.

Alberta Health Services says this advisory also impacts Ridge Park Beach in the County of Warner.

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring, and often becomes visible when weather conditions are calm. It can look like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, with A blue-green or greenish-brown colour.

If you come into contact with visible blue-green algae or ingest water, you could experience things like skin irritation, rash, a sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, and nausea.

Health officials say exposure to the blue-green algae may be fatal to pets.

Areas of the Milk River Ridge Reservoir where the blue-green algae bloom is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes, even while this advisory is in place.

Take the following precautions:

  • Avoid all contact with blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.
  • Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is visible.
  • Do not feed whole fish or fish trimmings from this reservoir to your pets.
  • Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from this reservoir, as it is known that fish may store toxins in their liver.
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

