Blue-green algae bloom advisory for Milk River Reservoir

MILK RIVER, AB – You’re asked to stay away from water around parts of the Milk River Reservoir after a blue-green algae bloom was discovered.
Alberta Health Services says this advisory also impacts Ridge Park Beach in the County of Warner.
Blue-green algae is naturally occurring, and often becomes visible when weather conditions are calm. It can look like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, with A blue-green or greenish-brown colour.
If you come into contact with visible blue-green algae or ingest water, you could experience things like skin irritation, rash, a sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, and nausea.
Health officials say exposure to the blue-green algae may be fatal to pets.
Areas of the Milk River Ridge Reservoir where the blue-green algae bloom is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes, even while this advisory is in place.
Take the following precautions:
- Avoid all contact with blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.
- Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is visible.
- Do not feed whole fish or fish trimmings from this reservoir to your pets.
- Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from this reservoir, as it is known that fish may store toxins in their liver.