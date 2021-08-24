Lethbridge woman missing since July 27

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’re being asked to keep an eye out for a missing woman who was last seen in Lethbridge almost a month ago.

48 year old Helen Purkins hasn’t been seen since July 27 at her home here in the city.

She’s said to be 5’2″ tall and about 140 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes and brown short hair.

Purkins also has pierced ears and two green dot tattoos on her left hand.

If you know where she is, or have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444.