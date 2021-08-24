- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
Lethbridge woman missing since July 27

By Tina Karst
Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’re being asked to keep an eye out for a missing woman who was last seen in Lethbridge almost a month ago.

48 year old Helen Purkins hasn’t been seen since July 27 at her home here in the city.

She’s said to be 5’2″ tall and about 140 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes and brown short hair.

Purkins also has pierced ears and two green dot tattoos on her left hand.

If you know where she is, or have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

