Keean Lehtinen announces Lethbridge mayoral candidacy

LETHBRIDGE, AB – There are now seven people running to become the next Mayor of Lethbridge.

Keean Lehtinen is the latest to announce his campaign, saying he works in government relations and is also a management student at the University of Lethbridge.

He says the municipal government over the past ten years has been doing its best to improve the city but there are a few issues he’d like to address.

Firstly, he says he wants to clean up Galt Gardens by ensuring people have access to reliable public transportation and professional development programs. He’d also like to provide funding to groups who are trying to make the park family friendly again, like the Sage Clan.

Lehtinen says he also has a strong focus on mental health supports for young and retired people in particular, as they have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Lastly, he says the Oldman River is one of the best parts of the city and municipal policy is needed to protect it from corporate interests.

With no City Council experience, Lehtinen admits he would likely have a better shot at being elected if he ran for council but says he’d rather try and fail in the mayoral race than not have tried at all.

He’s planning a public forum at the U of L in October.

Municipal election day is Oct. 18.