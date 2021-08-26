- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

New masking mandate not likely in Alberta as COVID cases spike

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
755
Photo credit to Pixabay
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – It doesn’t look like Albertans will have to worry about another face covering mandate.

The province isn’t planning to follow in B.C.’s footsteps.

A government officials tells the Canadian Press it considers vaccination to be the most effective way to get out of the COVID-19 pandemic and is urging residents to get both shots.

It’s noted that masks are still required in health-care settings and on public transit.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

The latest data shows over 1,000 news cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta on Tuesday, the first time the daily tally has hit a thousand or more since May 15th.

Lethbridge added six new cases for 149 as of the latest data.

British Columbia has mandated masks again in that province as well as proof of vaccination in order to get into some non-essential businesses and sporting events.

Manitoba, meanwhile is also requiring masks again in all indoor public places, including schools in that province.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCanada ends evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Next articleAlberta to start using federal Certificate of Indian Status Card as of Oct. 4
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

New information sought in historical missing person case from Siksika Nation

Tina Karst -
GLEICHEN, AB - Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of a Siksika woman being reported as missing. 21 year old Desiree Oldwoman was last seen around...

Pincher Creek man wins $34.1 million in lottery

Patrick Siedlecki -
PINCHER CREEK, AB - Glen Schmidt says his wife nearly fell over when she checked their LOTTO MAX ticket earlier this month. The Pincher Creek...

New Alberta proof of vaccination card coming, but it’s not a “vaccine passport”

Patrick Siedlecki -
CALGARY, AB - A new card to be released next month will help Albertans show proof of their vaccination status. However, it’s not considered a...

Get ready for more sticker shock at the gas pump

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - As if we're not already paying a lot at the pumps, don't be shocked if you head out to fill up...

UPDATE: Positive COVID case temporarily shuts down Taber Aquafun Centre

Tina Karst -
TABER, AB - Taber's Aquafun Centre is reopening earlier than expected after it had to shut down following a positive employee COVID test. The Town...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win