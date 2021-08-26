New masking mandate not likely in Alberta as COVID cases spike

EDMONTON, AB – It doesn’t look like Albertans will have to worry about another face covering mandate.

The province isn’t planning to follow in B.C.’s footsteps.

A government officials tells the Canadian Press it considers vaccination to be the most effective way to get out of the COVID-19 pandemic and is urging residents to get both shots.

It’s noted that masks are still required in health-care settings and on public transit.

The latest data shows over 1,000 news cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta on Tuesday, the first time the daily tally has hit a thousand or more since May 15th.

Lethbridge added six new cases for 149 as of the latest data.

British Columbia has mandated masks again in that province as well as proof of vaccination in order to get into some non-essential businesses and sporting events.

Manitoba, meanwhile is also requiring masks again in all indoor public places, including schools in that province.