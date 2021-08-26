Alberta to start using federal Certificate of Indian Status Card as of Oct. 4

EDMONTON, AB – Alberta’s Indian Tax Exemption card is being scrapped, in favour of the federal one.

Starting October 4th, the province will begin accepting federal status cards as the only form of identification for applicable tax exemptions on-reserve in Alberta.

Provincial Indigenous Relations Minister, Rick Wilson says First Nations leaders have been asking the government to eliminate the Alberta tax exemption card for quite some time now.

Eligible First Nations people and bands can purchase things like fuel, tobacco , and accommodations on-reserve without taxes and levies.

Again, starting in early October, the only thing needed in order to do that is a federal status card.

Indigenous people in Alberta are urged to apply for a federal status card as soon as possible if they can’t find theirs. This can be done through First Nations offices or online at canada.ca/indian-status.