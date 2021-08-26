Proof of Vaccination: Lethbridge Chamber seeking business feedback

LETHBRIDGE,AB – The question about proof of COVID-19 vaccination has been a big thing lately.

The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce is now looking for feedback on the topic from the local business community.

In B.C. for instance, vaccination proof will be needed to get into non-essential businesses like restaurants, bars and movie theatres starting next month.

Chamber President Cyndi Vos says they want to see what the feelings of local business owners are and how quickly they could adapt if that was to happen in Alberta.

Business owners in the city can take short online survey about vaccination proof which is available now on the Chamber’s website.