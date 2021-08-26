Garage fire in north Lethbridge deemed suspicious

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A suspicious fire is under investigation on the north side.

Firefighters called police to the 200 block of 16th street north just after 7pm Wednesday.

A detached garage had gone up in flames with the building and its contents sustaining extensive damage.

It was the only structure on an otherwise vacant lot.

Officers canvassed the neighbourhood for further information or suspects but the file remains open.

Anyone with info on the fire can call the LPS at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.