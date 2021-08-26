- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
Garage fire in north Lethbridge deemed suspicious

By Tina Karst
Lethbridge Fire and EMS Photo Credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A suspicious fire is under investigation on the north side.

Firefighters called police to the 200 block of 16th street north just after 7pm Wednesday.

A detached garage had gone up in flames with the building and its contents sustaining extensive damage.

It was the only structure on an otherwise vacant lot.

Officers canvassed the neighbourhood for further information or suspects but the file remains open.

Anyone with info on the fire can call the LPS at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

