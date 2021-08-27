- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
New information sought in historical missing person case from Siksika Nation

By Tina Karst
Photograph of Desiree Oldwoman from 2011 (right) and aged composite of what she may look like now (left). Photos courtesy of Gleichen RCMP.
GLEICHEN, AB – Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of a Siksika woman being reported as missing.

21 year old Desiree Oldwoman was last seen around 8:20pm on Aug. 27, 2011 at her home on the Siksika First Nation.

She was reported missing to Gleichen RCMP the next morning.

Desiree is autistic and non-verbal and it’s believed she left her home sometime during the night and walked off.

Due to the proximity of her home to Highway 901, she could have been walking on the highway that night or in the early morning of Aug. 28, 2011.

In the past ten years there has been several search efforts covering air, land and water in the area of where she was last seen and while police have investigated tips, they have yet to locate her or determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

“There is not a day that goes by that we do not think of Desiree and her return home. She is special, beautiful, wonderfully curious, and we miss her dearly. Family and friends continue to pray that she will be found, and that justice will be achieved. We plea to the public that if you have any information about her disappearance, you must report it to the Gleichen RCMP immediately. We need your help to find her and bring her home. We must find her.” – Family of Desiree Oldwoman.

At the time of her disappearance Desiree was last seen wearing a brown sweater and black track pants with a red stripe, and no shoes. She is Indigenous, 5’4” tall, 165 lbs with short brown hair and brown eyes. She did not wear glasses. Desiree does not speak, but can write her name. She is known to be drawn to fragrances such as perfume and air fresheners. She also has a love for plush animals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gleichen RCMP immediately.

Previous articlePincher Creek man wins $34.1 million in lottery
Tina Karst

