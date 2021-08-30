- Advertisement -
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

New Sept. 30 stat holiday to be recognized by City of Lethbridge

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
1461
File photo. Reconciliation Week flags. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – There is a new statutory holiday in a few weeks and local officials here are hoping this will be more than just another day off for some people.

September 30th was recently declared by federal legislation as the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Perry Stein, the City’s Indigenous Relations Adviser, says this day should be an important one for all Lethbridge residents.

“I think this holiday is more akin to Remembrance Day,” says Stein. “It’s a day we should be reflecting, we should be having conversations with our friends and family about the importance of this day and really educating ourselves about the legacy of genocide in this country and the legacy of residential schools.”

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

All City of Lethbridge facilities will be closed on September 30th.

Mayor Chris Spearman says the city is asking its employees to attend the local events that recognize Truth and Reconciliation and Lethbridge’s relationship with our Indigenous Peoples. “It’s very much a factor here in the City of Lethbridge. We have been trying to raise awareness and trying to create understanding.”

That day, September 30th was chosen for this new stat holiday because it was the time of year when Indigenous children were taken from their families and forced to attend residential schools.

The City of Lethbridge has made a number of commitments to Truth and Reconciliation, including that in September 2021, the new flagpoles outside City Hall will permanently fly the Siksikaitsitapi (Blackfoot Confederacy) flag.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in north Lethbridge
Next articleUPDATE: Boil water advisory for Village of Foremost no longer in effect
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Seniors, immunocompromised Albertans to receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - Those most vulnerable to severe outcomes of COVID-19 will soon be eligible for a third dose of vaccine. Starting on Wednesday, Sept....

Opposition calls on Lethbridge East MLA to resign as UCP Caucus Chair after COVID...

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf is catching some heat for comments he made regarding this fourth wave of COVID-19. The UCP Caucus...

Walk-in COVID vaccine appointments available at Lethbridge’s Whoop Up Days

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - If you've yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine, perhaps you can fit it in during Whoop Up Days? Alberta Health Services says...

Speed limits in Lethbridge school zones back to 30km/hr as of Tuesday

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - With students heading back to class this week, school zones will once again be in effect. The Lethbridge School Division resumes Tuesday,...

UPDATE: Boil water advisory for Village of Foremost no longer in effect

Tina Karst -
FOREMOST, AB -  Alberta Health Services says a boil water advisory for the Village of Foremost has been lifted. Officials say satisfactory water quality has...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win