Speed limits in Lethbridge school zones back to 30km/hr as of Tuesday

LETHBRIDGE, AB – With students heading back to class this week, school zones will once again be in effect.

The Lethbridge School Division resumes Tuesday, Aug. 31 while the Holy Spirit Catholic Division starts up on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Lethbridge Police are reminding drivers to slow down and show even greater caution these first few weeks of school as kids may be a bit distracted.

The speed limit in a school zone is 30km/hr from 7:30am to 4:30pm. Playground zones are in effect every day from 8:30am until one hour after sunset.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Officers will be watching for speeding violations as well as distracted driving, failing to yield right of way to pedestrians, parking violations and illegal U-turns.

Parents are also being reminded to set a good example for their children by crossing the street at corners or in marked crosswalks – not jaywalking – and obeying other traffic safety rules of the road.

Finally, LPS say watch for school buses, especially when children are boarding or disembarking. In the City of Lethbridge there is a bylaw prohibiting school buses from using their stop lights and stop arms, but drivers are still urged to use caution when navigating around buses that are stopped.