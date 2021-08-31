- Advertisement -
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Masking bylaw back up for discussion Sept. 7 at Lethbridge City Council

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
531
File photo. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge residents could be wearing masks again soon in some places, if City Council decides to bring back a municipal bylaw.

Mayor Chris Spearman tells us he’s putting forward a motion at next week’s City Council meeting on September 7th asking that a face-covering bylaw be discussed once again.

Spearman’s Official Business Resolution is asking Council to approve masks to be worn in all city-owned facilities until December 31, 2021.

He says with COVID-19 cases quickly rising across Alberta, it’s important to protect public health.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

“What’s the impact going to be as we go through a period when people are going back indoors. How are we going to protect each other? The medical experts around the world and medical organizations are saying two vaccines are not enough. People who are vaccinated can still be carriers,” Spearman told our radio station Tuesday.

The City of Edmonton has put a mask-wearing bylaw back in place and Spearman expects other Alberta communities will follow suit.

“It’s important (Lethbridge) City Council look at what’s happening across the province,” Spearman said. “There are a lot of people, including 650,000 school children in the province of Alberta that can’t get vaccinated, so how are we going to protect people moving forward and how are we going to keep businesses open?”

No question another masking bylaw won’t be overly popular with many residents as the issue in Lethbridge has been a contentious one from the start.

City Council lifted the last municipal mask-wearing bylaw back on July 1st to coincide with the province getting rid of its Alberta-wide mask mandate. However, Council did leave the door open to discuss possibly reinstating that bylaw should the COVID-19 situation change.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSeniors, immunocompromised Albertans to receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Next articleExhibition Park lays out COVID-19 protocols just ahead of Whoop Up Days
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Alberta requiring all health care providers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB - If you're a heath care worker in Alberta and you don't have a COVID-19 vaccine, you better get one. Alberta Health Services...

Partial road closure to impact traffic on Hwy 25 bridge in west Lethbridge

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - If you frequently use the Highway 25 bridge going to and from the west side, you may want to plan a...

Alberta’s projected deficit slashed to $7.8 billion in first quarter fiscal update

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB - It looks like Alberta's financial picture is looking better than what the government had expected. The province released its first quarter fiscal...

Exhibition Park lays out COVID-19 protocols just ahead of Whoop Up Days

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - With just a few short days left until the start of Whoop Up Days 2021, Exhibition Park officials are reminding festival-goers...

Masking bylaw back up for discussion Sept. 7 at Lethbridge City Council

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Lethbridge residents could be wearing masks again soon in some places, if City Council decides to bring back a municipal bylaw. Mayor...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win