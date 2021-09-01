- Advertisement -
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Massive fentanyl lab dismantled by police south of Okotoks

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
1080
Photo credit to ALERT
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – Police have dismantled what they say was a “fentanyl superlab” here in southern Alberta.

Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) executed over a dozen search warrants back in early July.

They say possibly hundreds of millions of fentanyl doses have been prevented from hitting the streets.

ALERT teams searched homes and businesses in Edmonton and Calgary and then busted a massive lab in a rural location near Aldersyde, south of Okotoks.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Police seized more than 31 kilograms of fentanyl , along with 7,600 kilos of chemicals used to make the drug.

Project Essence, as it was called, covered all aspects of fentanyl production; from importation, to accumulation and stockpiling of equipment and raw chemicals, to production, and eventual distribution.

ALERT says a number of suspects have been identified and charges are pending.

One kilogram of pure fentanyl is equal to one million doses, and a lethal dose is considered to be 2 milligrams. If sold on the street, the value of the drugs seized is over $300 million, and includes:

  • 13.6 kilograms of fentanyl;
  • 11.9 kilograms of the fentanyl late-stage precursors 4-ANPP;
  • 6.6 kilograms of synthetic opioids;
  • 9.9 kilograms of methamphetamine;
  • 50 litres of gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid;
  • 3.5 kilograms of buffing agents; and
  • 7,600 kilograms of chemicals.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleList of federal candidates confirmed for Lethbridge, surrounding ridings
Next articleSix teens charged, accused of violence & threats at two Lethbridge skate parks
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Alberta reports highest daily tally of new COVID cases since May 13

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Alberta has set another fourth-wave record when it comes to new cases of COVID-19. Data released Wednesday shows 1,315 people tested positive...

Bridge Drive grass fire Tuesday was actually four separate blazes says City

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - More information has been released on the Bridge Drive grass fire Tuesday afternoon. The City of Lethbridge says four fire stations responded...

Lethbridge school divisions to recognize National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Local schools are honouring a new statutory holiday at the end of this month. Both the Lethbridge School Division and the Holy...

Majority of Alberta businesses against proof of vaccination mandate

Erica Fisher -
EDMONTON, AB - Alberta business owners aren’t in favour of requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for non-essential services. That was the overwhelming result of...

Six teens charged, accused of violence & threats at two Lethbridge skate parks

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A half dozen people are facing a list of charges after a pair of recent concerning incidents at some local skate...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win