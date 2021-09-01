- Advertisement -
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Six teens charged, accused of violence & threats at two Lethbridge skate parks

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Shutterstock
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A half dozen people are facing a list of charges after a pair of recent concerning incidents at some local skate parks.

Lethbridge Police were called to the Legacy Skate Park on the north side last week where its alleged a 16 year old boy was forced into a vehicle by several people who demanded information about another person.

Inside that vehicle was a pellet gun, which looked like an actual pistol.

LPS also learned of another incident which had taken place a few weeks earlier at the SLP Skate Park on the south side, off Mayor Magrath Drive.

The accused teens range in age from 16 to 18. Four of the suspects are facing charges of kidnapping with a firearm, extortion, and assault with a weapon.

One is also charged with wearing a disguise and two others face additional charges of robbery and intimidation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending. All six have already appeared before a Justice of Peace and have been released with several conditions.

Lethbridge Police stress all residents, regardless of their age, deserve to use and enjoy city facilities, without fear or intimidation or other action which make them feel unsafe.

Charges include:

  • 16 year old youth: kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, assault with a weapon, robbery, intimidation
  • 16 year old youth: kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, assault with a weapon, disguised with intent
  • 17 year old youth: kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, and assault with a weapon
  • 17 year old youth: robbery, intimidation
  • 18 year old, Royer Caldera: kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, assault with a weapon, robbery, intimidation
  • 18 year old, Denis Mehmeti: robbery, intimidation
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

