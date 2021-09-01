Six teens charged, accused of violence & threats at two Lethbridge skate parks

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A half dozen people are facing a list of charges after a pair of recent concerning incidents at some local skate parks.

Lethbridge Police were called to the Legacy Skate Park on the north side last week where its alleged a 16 year old boy was forced into a vehicle by several people who demanded information about another person.

Inside that vehicle was a pellet gun, which looked like an actual pistol.

LPS also learned of another incident which had taken place a few weeks earlier at the SLP Skate Park on the south side, off Mayor Magrath Drive.

The accused teens range in age from 16 to 18. Four of the suspects are facing charges of kidnapping with a firearm, extortion, and assault with a weapon.

One is also charged with wearing a disguise and two others face additional charges of robbery and intimidation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending. All six have already appeared before a Justice of Peace and have been released with several conditions.

Lethbridge Police stress all residents, regardless of their age, deserve to use and enjoy city facilities, without fear or intimidation or other action which make them feel unsafe.

Charges include: