Wednesday, September 1, 2021
News
Featured

Majority of Alberta businesses against proof of vaccination mandate

By Erica Fisher
Photo credit to Unsplash
EDMONTON, AB – Alberta business owners aren’t in favour of requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for non-essential services. That was the overwhelming result of a survey done by the Alberta Chambers of Commerce.

Out of more than 1,500 responses, 67 per cent weren’t supportive. The main reason cited was that vaccination is a personal choice. Of the 28 per cent of operators who would support a vaccination mandate, the main reason given was that “a coordinated approach to stop COVID-19 transmission is necessary to support business activity.”

Most respondents were also concerned about implications on employee and employer rights and hiring to replace employees not willing to get vaccinated.

ACC President and CEO Ken Kobly says the intention of the survey wasn’t to weigh in on one side or the other of the vaccine debate.

“Rather, we conducted this survey to better understand the challenges and perspectives of business operators—those affected by any decision to mandate proof of vaccination—in this current health environment.”

Kobly stresses that if the province moves forward with requiring proof of vaccination to access services, businesses can’t be asked to be responsible for enforcement. Premier Jason Kenney has said Alberta won’t bring in province-wide rules requiring proof of vaccination to enter places like restaurants or sports events.

Previous articleSix teens charged, accused of violence & threats at two Lethbridge skate parks
Next articleLethbridge school divisions to recognize National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Erica Fisher
