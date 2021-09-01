Lethbridge school divisions to recognize National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Local schools are honouring a new statutory holiday at the end of this month.

Both the Lethbridge School Division and the Holy Spirit Catholic Division say they will be recognizing the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

As a result, all local schools will be closed and kids will have a day off on Sept. 30.

Board Chair for the public district, Christine Light, says the “Lethbridge School Division believes it is imperative to face, reflect, learn and grow from this history to honour both those who experienced this atrocity first-hand as well as those who continue to bear the marks today. We desire to become a community who grows in understanding, sees with compassion and lives with an inclusive spirit.”

Holy Spirit officials say this should be a day of reflection on the importance of truth and reconciliation in our local communities.

Sept. 30 has been known in schools for the past number of years as Orange Shirt Day which recognizes the legacy of residential schools.