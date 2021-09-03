Councillor Jeffrey Coffman will not seek re-election

LETHBRIDGE, AB – One name that’s been on Lethbridge’s municipal ballot for the last three elections, won’t be there this fall.

Councillor Jeffrey Coffman is calling it a career after serving four terms and 13 total years. He first served on Council from 1995 to 1998, was re-elected during the 2011 by-election and he’s remained at City Hall ever since.

Coffman says he was never perfect at the role, but he’s proud of the changes he was able to make in order to strengthen the community, especially when it came to restructuring the City Manager position.

“The City Manager really is the most significant person in the community,” he told our radio station. “City Council changed it’s focus, and we ended up hiring not just one, but two incredible individuals, and it’s just been an incredible shift. It’s going to be a huge benefit for the community long-term.”

That said, new adventures are now calling Coffman away from municipal politics.

“Well, I’m available for window washing and lawn mowing if anybody is looking for somebody,” he joked.

“Right at the moment for me, it’s really about an exploration of aspects of public policy, keeping involved in municipal government somehow. I’ll go back to teaching at the [University of Lethbridge] in the winter term. So, it really is just a bit of a reset; examine options and opportunities and move forward from there.”

Coffman adds that it’s been a tremendous honour to serve Lethbridge with good governance always at the forefront.

Municipal election day is coming up on Oct. 18, 2021.