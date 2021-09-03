Pair of Lethbridge Hurricanes to attend NHL Rookie Camps this month

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two Lethbridge Hurricanes players will be suiting up at NHL Rookie Camps this year.

20 year old defenseman Alex Cotton., who was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings, will head to Michigan for camp mid-month while 18 year old forward Ty Nash has been invited to the Carolina Hurricanes camp in Florida.

Nash went undrafted in his first year of eligibility.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes meanwhile, open their 2021 Training Camp at the ENMAX Centre on Thursday with the annual Red vs White Intra-squad game set for Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2pm.

Pre-season for the ‘Canes starts Friday, Sept. 17 when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers.