City of Lethbridge reverting back to enhanced health protocols

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Masks, working from home when possible and mandatory rapid testing are the rules that City of Lethbridge staff will be required to follow for the foreseeable future.

The City announced on Tuesday (Sep. 7) that it’s reverting back to health protocols that were previously relaxed at the beginning of the summer.

After some careful consideration, City Manager, Craig Dalton, says this is the best decision to protect the community. “As the pandemic continues to evolve, we need to evolve as an organization, and really make sure that we’re taking the steps that we can take within our area of responsibility, and, importantly, to make sure that we have good business continuity plans in place and that we’re able to continue to provide essential services.”

The City is still working out the logistics of its rapid testing program. A contractor is expected to start testing unvaccinated staff members that can’t work from home within the next few weeks.

Staff that can show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be able to opt-out of testing.

The most current data from Alberta Health Services shows that Lethbridge is reporting 211 active cases as of Sept. 2, 2021, as the fourth wave continues on right across Alberta.