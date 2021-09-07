- Advertisement -
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Drought relief funding now available for Alberta ranchers

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay
EDMONTON, AB – Alberta ranchers hit hard by this summer’s drought are getting a financial helping hand from the province.

A total of $340 million is being made available through a special support program, which works out to $200 per head.

Ag Minister Devin Dreeshen says Alberta’s livestock producers have experienced exceedingly dry conditions for months and hopefully this much-needed relief will help them out.

Producers can apply for the initial AgriRecovery payment through the 2021 Canada-Alberta Livestock Feed Assistance Initiative, as it’s known.

The province says payments will flow soon after applications are received, likely by the end of September.

The program will be administered through Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC). Program terms and conditions are posted on AFSC’s website.

Previous articleCity of Lethbridge reverting back to enhanced health protocols
Next articleNew solar system model stretches from Lethbridge to Park Lake Provincial Park
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

Lethbridge News

