Drought relief funding now available for Alberta ranchers

EDMONTON, AB – Alberta ranchers hit hard by this summer’s drought are getting a financial helping hand from the province.

A total of $340 million is being made available through a special support program, which works out to $200 per head.

Ag Minister Devin Dreeshen says Alberta’s livestock producers have experienced exceedingly dry conditions for months and hopefully this much-needed relief will help them out.

Producers can apply for the initial AgriRecovery payment through the 2021 Canada-Alberta Livestock Feed Assistance Initiative, as it’s known.

The province says payments will flow soon after applications are received, likely by the end of September.

The program will be administered through Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC). Program terms and conditions are posted on AFSC’s website.