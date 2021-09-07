New solar system model stretches from Lethbridge to Park Lake Provincial Park

LETHBRIDGE, AB – One of the world’s largest solar system models is set to be unveiled right here in southern Alberta.

The Lethbridge Astronomy Society has shrunk the sun down to the size of the clock tower dome on the downtown post office.

From there, members have calculated how large each planet would be and where its orbit would lie in relation to the historic landmark.

For example, earth is about the size of a tennis ball and its orbit falls close to the downtown fire hall while Neptune is all the way out at Park Lake Provincial Park.

The local astronomy society believes the project will be a draw for tourists, a support for STEM education, and a springboard for local businesses.

An official launch will take place after the project is complete.

In the meantime, you’re encouraged to get out and start exploring the solar system!