Tuesday, September 7, 2021
New solar system model stretches from Lethbridge to Park Lake Provincial Park

By Tina Karst
Scale model of Jupiter, part of the Lethbridge Astronomy Society's scale model project. Photo credit to the Lethbridge Astronomy Society.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – One of the world’s largest solar system models is set to be unveiled right here in southern Alberta.

The Lethbridge Astronomy Society has shrunk the sun down to the size of the clock tower dome on the downtown post office.

From there, members have calculated how large each planet would be and where its orbit would lie in relation to the historic landmark.

For example, earth is about the size of a tennis ball and its orbit falls close to the downtown fire hall while Neptune is all the way out at Park Lake Provincial Park.

The local astronomy society believes the project will be a draw for tourists, a support for STEM education, and a springboard for local businesses.

An official launch will take place after the project is complete.

In the meantime, you’re encouraged to get out and start exploring the solar system!

  • Sun (Naato’si) The Post, 704, 4 Ave. S.
  • Mercury Lethbridge Public Library, Main Branch, 810, 5 Ave. S.
  • Venus Old Courthouse, 1010, 4 Ave. S.
  • Earth (Ksaahkomm) & Moon (Ko’Komiki’somm) Downtown Fire Station, corner of 3 St. & 4 Ave. S.
  • Mars Galt Museum & Archives, 502, 1 St. S.
  • Jupiter U of L, Science Commons Building Patio, 4401 University Dr. W.
  • Saturn Chinook High School, 259 Britannia Blvd. W. (to be installed September, 2021)
  • Uranus Broxburn Vegetables and Café, 5 90008 Range Rd. 210, off Hwy 3, toward Coldale
  • Neptune Park Lake Provincial Park, Range Rd. 223, north of Lethbridge

Scale model of Mars, part of the Lethbridge Astronomy Society’s scale model project. Photo credit to the Lethbridge Astronomy Society.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

