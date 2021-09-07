- Advertisement -
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
More than 4,900 Albertans test positive for COVID over Labour Day long weekend

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A large number of Albertans tested positive for COVID-19 over the long weekend.

Over four days, Friday through Monday, there were 4,903 new cases reported.

Provincial positivity rates ranged from 10.9 to 12.7 percent depending on the day.

There was also a temporary spike in vaccine uptake last Friday which is the day the $100 incentive was announced by Premier Jason Kenney.

Sept. 3 saw just over 10,600 doses administered – the highest daily total since Aug. 6 and the most first doses in one day since June 30.

Locally, there were 98 new COVID cases in Lethbridge over the weekend which pushed the active case count to 257. That’s the highest it’s been since May 20th.

A couple of southern Alberta municipalities also saw notable jumps in cases over the weekend. Active cases in Lethbridge County went up by 21 to 85 while active cases in the MD of Taber increased by 28 to 106.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

