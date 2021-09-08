“Right to Disconnect” implemented in Holy Spirit School Division

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A new protocol is now in place across the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division, which encourages staff to take some downtime from computers and digital devices.

The district has implemented what it calls the “right to disconnect” which is now in effect between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am every weekday and during weekends too.

Superintendent Ken Sampson says in this world of instantaneous communication, it’s important staff try and direct some attention to recharging and devoting time to their personal lives.

“We recognize they need to free themselves from that never-ending need to be connected to social media and to any sort of communication digitally,” says Sampson. “We just felt it was important to put some parameters in place to help our staff in going toward the importance of wellness.”

Wellness has be a main focus for the Holy Spirit Board of Trustees, so Sampson notes this “right to disconnect” fits in with that mandate.

This “right to disconnect” also applies to families within the Holy Spirit School Division. Sampson says this concept has been well-received by both staff and parents who understand the need for school staff to be connected, but also the importance of having a good work-home balance.

The school district has deemed that responding to a question or inquiry is reasonable within a 24 hour period. Sampson stresses it is unreasonable to assume that school staff will respond to a phone call , text, or email immediately.