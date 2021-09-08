- Advertisement -
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
“Right to Disconnect” implemented in Holy Spirit School Division

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A new protocol is now in place across the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division, which encourages staff to take some downtime from computers and digital devices.

The district has implemented what it calls the “right to disconnect” which is now in effect between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am every weekday and during weekends too.

Superintendent Ken Sampson says in this world of instantaneous communication, it’s important staff try and direct some attention to recharging and devoting time to their personal lives.

“We recognize they need to free themselves from that never-ending need to be connected to social media and to any sort of communication digitally,” says Sampson. “We just felt it was important to put some parameters in place to help our staff in going toward the importance of wellness.”

Wellness has be a main focus for the Holy Spirit Board of Trustees, so Sampson notes this “right to disconnect” fits in with that mandate.

This “right to disconnect” also applies to families within the Holy Spirit School Division. Sampson says this concept has been well-received by both staff and parents who understand the need for school staff to be connected, but also the importance of having a good work-home balance.

The school district has deemed that responding to a question or inquiry is reasonable within a 24 hour period. Sampson stresses it is unreasonable to assume that school staff will respond to a phone call , text, or email immediately.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

