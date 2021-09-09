- Advertisement -
Thursday, September 9, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

No on-site doctor leads to temporary closure of Fort Macleod Emergency Dept.

By Tina Karst
0
248
Fort Macleod Health Centre. Photo credit to Google Maps.
- Advertisement -

FORT MACLEOD, AB – Fort Macleod residents in need of an Emergency Department over the next 24 hours will be sent to Lethbridge instead.

Alberta Health Services issued a notice on Wednesday afternoon saying there won’t be any doctors available to staff the Fort Macleod ER, from 8:00 am Thursday through to 8:00 am Friday (September 9-10).

AHS says nurses are still on site, though, to care for inpatients and there is one doctor in the community.

People in Fort Macleod are asked to call 911 if you have a medical emergency. EMS calls will be re-routed to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBus routes causing issues for both Lethbridge school divisions
Next articleDeadline for applying to vote by mail quickly approaching
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Lethbridge woman, Helen Purkins, missing for 6 weeks

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Another appeal from Lethbridge Police for help in finding a missing woman. 48 year old Helen Purkins was last seen more than...

Arrests made as police clamp down on bicycle thefts around Lethbridge

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Four people have been arrested as Lethbridge Police try to address bicycle thefts in high-crime areas. Over three days this month, officers...

“Rider” being added to Lethbridge utility bills to collect deferred COVID payments

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - You're going to have to pay a little bit more on your city electricity bills and you can thank the province...

Deadline for applying to vote by mail quickly approaching

Casey Kenny -
OTTAWA, ON - Time is running out to apply to vote by mail in the federal election. People who want to cast their ballot through...

No on-site doctor leads to temporary closure of Fort Macleod Emergency Dept.

Tina Karst -
FORT MACLEOD, AB - Fort Macleod residents in need of an Emergency Department over the next 24 hours will be sent to Lethbridge instead. Alberta...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win