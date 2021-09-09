No on-site doctor leads to temporary closure of Fort Macleod Emergency Dept.

FORT MACLEOD, AB – Fort Macleod residents in need of an Emergency Department over the next 24 hours will be sent to Lethbridge instead.

Alberta Health Services issued a notice on Wednesday afternoon saying there won’t be any doctors available to staff the Fort Macleod ER, from 8:00 am Thursday through to 8:00 am Friday (September 9-10).

AHS says nurses are still on site, though, to care for inpatients and there is one doctor in the community.

People in Fort Macleod are asked to call 911 if you have a medical emergency. EMS calls will be re-routed to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.