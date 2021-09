LETHBRIDGE, AB – Another appeal from Lethbridge Police for help in finding a missing woman.

48 year old Helen Purkins was last seen more than six weeks ago, on Tuesday July 27, at her home here in the city.

She’s said to be 5’2″ tall and about 140 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes and short brown hair.

Purkins also has two green dot tattoos on her left hand and speaks with an English accent.

If you know where she is, you’re asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444.