Lethbridge’s Parade of Homes is back for 2021

LETHBRIDGE, AB – There are 11 stunning homes being featured in the 2021 edition of Lethbridge’s Parade of Homes.

It’s been an annual tradition since 1966, except for last year due to COVID, that showcases the latest local trends in building design and decor.

Those 11 homes will be on display in five communities around Lethbridge from Sept. 11th to Sept. 26th.

For the first time ever, things will be paperless. All the information about the homes will be available on the Parade of Homes app or website.

You’ll also be asked to rate and comment on your favourites which will be used to determine the 2021 Parade of Homes People’s Choice Award.