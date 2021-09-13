Two artists feature Blackfoot culture in downtown Lethbridge display

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Vibrant new artwork installed on the windows of the TELUS building in downtown Lethbridge is aiming to open up the conversation around Truth and Reconciliation.

This summer, Indigenous artists of all ages and skill levels were asked to submit their proposals for the temporary public art piece. Cheyenne McGinnis and Hali Heavy Shield were the successful applicants.

They hope their work will instill pride and hope in those who see it, and make Blackfoot language and culture much more visible in the community.

McGinnis and Heavy Shield’s art will remain on the TELUS building until January.