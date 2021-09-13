Monday, September 13, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

New college-level culinary program available for high school seniors in Palliser School Division

By Tina Karst
0
27
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Grade 12 students in the Palliser School Division can earn college credits thanks to a new culinary program being offered through SAIT.

The dual credit program, with a focus on culinary arts, will be offered in-person at County Central High School in Vulcan and Huntsville School in Iron Springs.

Students in the program will earn three SAIT credits for introduction to cooking and three SAIT credits for pastry fundamentals as well as ten 30-level high school credits.

Since the program covers the learning objectives of the existing freshman-year culinary arts curriculum, high school seniors will also be saving themselves about $4,600 in tuition fees.

The program runs September through May.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePregnant women urged to get COVID-19 vaccine “as soon as possible”
Next articleCoulee Fest at Lethbridge College cancelled due to “rapid rising” COVID cases in Alberta
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Record number of COVID patients in Alberta ICUs

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A surge in COVID-19 ICU admissions over the weekend has led to a new pandemic record in Alberta. Between Friday and Sunday...

Coulee Fest at Lethbridge College cancelled due to “rapid rising” COVID cases in Alberta

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The current COVID-19 situation in the province has claimed another local event. Coulee Fest, set for this weekend at Lethbridge College, has...

New college-level culinary program available for high school seniors in Palliser School Division

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Grade 12 students in the Palliser School Division can earn college credits thanks to a new culinary program being offered through...

Pregnant women urged to get COVID-19 vaccine “as soon as possible”

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - It's strongly recommended that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Alberta Health Services says in August alone, six...

Full COVID vaccination proof required at U of L as of November 1

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A number of post-secondary schools around the province, including the University of Lethbridge, are beefing up public health measures and vaccinations...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win