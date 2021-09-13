New college-level culinary program available for high school seniors in Palliser School Division

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Grade 12 students in the Palliser School Division can earn college credits thanks to a new culinary program being offered through SAIT.

The dual credit program, with a focus on culinary arts, will be offered in-person at County Central High School in Vulcan and Huntsville School in Iron Springs.

Students in the program will earn three SAIT credits for introduction to cooking and three SAIT credits for pastry fundamentals as well as ten 30-level high school credits.

Since the program covers the learning objectives of the existing freshman-year culinary arts curriculum, high school seniors will also be saving themselves about $4,600 in tuition fees.

The program runs September through May.