ICU capacity across Alberta at 90%; AHS South Zone at 100% as COVID cases spike

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A surge in COVID-19 cases here in Alberta in recent week is having a big impact on intensive care units (ICU) across the province.

Alberta Health Services says it’s doing all it can to ensure there’s enough ICU capacity to meet patient demand, including opening up additional spaces and redeploying staff.

To put that into perspective, there are currently 286 ICU beds open in Alberta. As of Monday (Sept. 13) all, but 30 of them were being used.

AHS tells us 79% of patients in Alberta ICUs right now have COVID-19. Provincially, ICU capacity is at 90% and had it not been for additional surge capacity spaces being added, that number would be a whopping 148% according to the numbers provided to our radio station from AHS.

The situation here in the AHS South Zone isn’t all that good either. There are currently 23 ICU beds between Lethbridge and Medicine Hat and every single one is full.

Alberta Health says 20 of those 23 people are COVID patients.

AHS notes across the province, the number of patients now taking up intensive care beds has increased by 19% in just the last week alone.