RAYMOND, AB – The Town of Raymond has great egg-spectations for a new pilot program that will allow hens to be kept on residential properties.

Town Council passed a new bylaw earlier this month allowing residents there to licence up to eight hens for personal use.

The licence will then be reviewed every year after that.

Those living in Raymond who are interested in having some hens of their own, or who already have hens, are asked to call or email the town office.