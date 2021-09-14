Tuesday, September 14, 2021
“Several” Afghani refugees expected to be settled in Lethbridge

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – It looks like some of the refugees who recently escaped the Taliban in Afghanistan will be relocated to communities across southern Alberta.

Lethbridge Family Services (LFS) says it doesn’t know exact numbers right now, however the organization is expecting “several Afghani arrivals” here in the city in the coming weeks.

LFS Settlement Manager, Savanna Prociw says they stand ready to welcome all refugee newcomers who will make Lethbridge their new home.

She notes all these refugees will be provided with comprehensive wraparound supports to ensure they feel supported. “We also welcome and encourage the wider community to become involved with newcomers by extending warm welcomes to our new neighbours,” says Prociw.

LFS has received a number of inquiries from the community to help out with the Afghan
resettlement in Lethbridge. Donations can be made directly to online here through the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society (CCIS) or by emailing [email protected]

Canada flew out nearly 4,000 Afghani’s from the war-torn country a few weeks ago as our mission there came to an end.

Previous articleHinshaw apologizes for suggesting the pandemic in Alberta was behind us
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

