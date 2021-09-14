“Several” Afghani refugees expected to be settled in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It looks like some of the refugees who recently escaped the Taliban in Afghanistan will be relocated to communities across southern Alberta.

Lethbridge Family Services (LFS) says it doesn’t know exact numbers right now, however the organization is expecting “several Afghani arrivals” here in the city in the coming weeks.

LFS Settlement Manager, Savanna Prociw says they stand ready to welcome all refugee newcomers who will make Lethbridge their new home.

She notes all these refugees will be provided with comprehensive wraparound supports to ensure they feel supported. “We also welcome and encourage the wider community to become involved with newcomers by extending warm welcomes to our new neighbours,” says Prociw.

LFS has received a number of inquiries from the community to help out with the Afghan

resettlement in Lethbridge. Donations can be made directly to online here through the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society (CCIS) or by emailing [email protected]

Canada flew out nearly 4,000 Afghani’s from the war-torn country a few weeks ago as our mission there came to an end.